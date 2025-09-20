BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANF. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $90.86 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average is $83.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $131,683.20. Following the sale, the director owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,248. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $487,824.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,601.70. The trade was a 40.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $759,233 over the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 198.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $144,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,070 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10,469.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,278,000 after purchasing an additional 983,705 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,643,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,584,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,569,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

