BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Equities researchers at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $18.87 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janice E. Page sold 26,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $484,716.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,509.32. This represents a 22.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 54,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $996,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 221,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,880.98. This represents a 19.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,436 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 151.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.