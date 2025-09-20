Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.35, but opened at $59.98. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bullish shares last traded at $58.13, with a volume of 3,631,150 shares.

BLSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bullish in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bullish in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bullish in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bullish in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bullish in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion and a PE ratio of -1,374.52.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.91 million. Bullish has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

About Bullish

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

