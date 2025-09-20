Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BZLFY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Bunzl from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Bunzl to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BZLFY

Bunzl Price Performance

Bunzl Company Profile

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68. Bunzl has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.