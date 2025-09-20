BXP, Inc. $BXP Shares Sold by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its position in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in BXP were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BXP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,001,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,461,000 after buying an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of BXP during the 1st quarter worth $14,737,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BXP by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,727 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of BXP by 801.4% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 95,948 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BXP by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BXP opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,548.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. BXP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $90.11.

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $868.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.09 million. BXP had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,066.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of BXP from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BXP from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BXP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

