Byline Bancorp, Inc. $BY Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 63,317 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE BY opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.91. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

In related news, insider Dana Rose sold 1,999 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,491.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at $293,121.92. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.