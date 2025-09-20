CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) Rating Increased to Sell at Wall Street Zen

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered CaliberCos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CaliberCos has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get CaliberCos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWD

CaliberCos Trading Down 10.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CaliberCos

NASDAQ:CWD opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. CaliberCos has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CaliberCos stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) by 387.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,462 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of CaliberCos worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About CaliberCos

(Get Free Report)

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.