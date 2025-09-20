Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.28% from the stock’s current price.

LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.33. Lyft has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 525,759 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,085.16. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 14,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 835,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,640. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,686. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Lyft by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 1,242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

