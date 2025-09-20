Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Lithium Ionic (CVE:LTH) Price Target to C$2.15

Lithium Ionic (CVE:LTH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 190.54% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.25 target price on Lithium Ionic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.70.
Lithium Ionic Price Performance
