Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP). In a filing disclosed on September 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock on August 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 8/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 8/25/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 7/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) on 7/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 6/30/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) on 6/23/2025.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.39.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,012,065,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,000,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,268,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454,810 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,192,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,312 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,431,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,299,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,866 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

