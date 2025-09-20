Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$119.00 to C$124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CP. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$119.85.

TSE CP opened at C$104.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$104.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.60 and a 52 week high of C$118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 8,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.81, for a total transaction of C$933,389.25. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

