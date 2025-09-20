Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.14 and traded as high as C$11.29. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$11.29, with a volume of 2,300 shares traded.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.21.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0723 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 772.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

