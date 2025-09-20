Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Price Target to $59.00

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Bullish in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bullish in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bullish in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Bullish to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bullish in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Bullish Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLSH opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion and a PE ratio of -1,374.52. Bullish has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.91 million. Bullish has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Bullish Company Profile

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

