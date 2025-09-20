Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Earnings Estimates for DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for DoorDash in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for DoorDash’s FY2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DoorDash from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.76.

DASH stock opened at $265.29 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $136.53 and a 1 year high of $278.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.38 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total value of $7,299,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.31, for a total value of $11,048,707.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,026,048 shares of company stock valued at $251,592,950. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,190,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,768,000 after buying an additional 1,792,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DoorDash by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,387,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,662,000 after buying an additional 427,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,951,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,711,000 after buying an additional 223,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DoorDash by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,375,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,110,000 after buying an additional 575,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DoorDash by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,031,000 after buying an additional 641,601 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

