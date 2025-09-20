Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $257.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $286.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research downgraded monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on monday.com from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on monday.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.86.

monday.com Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $219.15 on Thursday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $166.22 and a twelve month high of $342.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.20 and its 200-day moving average is $256.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.15, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.25.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $299.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in monday.com by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

