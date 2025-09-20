Capital One Financial Comments on CrowdStrike Q2 Earnings

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.85.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $502.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 118.22 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $272.67 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $442.94 and a 200-day moving average of $429.72.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after buying an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $1,638,365,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,506 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,553.70. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

