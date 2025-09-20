Capital One Financial Has Negative View of HP Q3 Earnings

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.20.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of HP stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -303.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $119,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,619.64. This represents a 23.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,044,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,993,000 after buying an additional 1,298,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,809,000 after buying an additional 786,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,571,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,704,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,632,000 after acquiring an additional 535,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,841,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.