Capital One Financial Has Strong Outlook for NOV Q2 Earnings

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for NOV in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOV’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.36%.NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. NOV has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna set a $17.00 target price on shares of NOV and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

NOV Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NOV stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.34. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in NOV by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 119,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in NOV by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in NOV by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in NOV by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,563 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.