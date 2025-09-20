Carclo (LON:CAR) Insider Ian Williamson Acquires 10,000 Shares

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) insider Ian Williamson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 per share, for a total transaction of £6,700.

Carclo Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of CAR opened at GBX 68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5,666.67 and a beta of 0.90. Carclo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 19 and a 12-month high of GBX 68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.84.

Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported GBX 4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carclo had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 61.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Carclo plc will post 4.4999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

