Catheter Precision (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK) Shares Down 10.8% – What’s Next?

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 106,942 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 86,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Catheter Precision Trading Down 10.8%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catheter Precision

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catheter Precision stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,800 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.84% of Catheter Precision worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catheter Precision Company Profile

Catheter Precision, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells medical technologies for the field of cardiac electrophysiology (EP) in the United States. The company’s lead product is View into Ventricular Onset System, a non-invasive imaging system that offers 3D cardiac mapping to help with localizing the sites of origin of idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias in patients with structurally normal hearts prior to EP procedures.

