Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.03. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 68.05%. Research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,717,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,722,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

