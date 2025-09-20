Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Shares of CLLS stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.03. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 68.05%. Research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
