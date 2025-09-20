Cemex (NYSE:CX) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cemex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cemex from $8.60 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cemex in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cemex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.10 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

NYSE:CX opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. Cemex has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Cemex had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cemex will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in shares of Cemex by 73.7% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemex in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cemex by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

