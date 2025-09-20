Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CENTA. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.66. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.22. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%.The business had revenue of $960.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $114,065.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,219.52. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $100,216.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,491.66. The trade was a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 444.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 239.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.