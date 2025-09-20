CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and traded as high as $6.29. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 151,989 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CESDF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

