Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Ocugen had a negative net margin of 1,197.71% and a negative return on equity of 255.25%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

