Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded SAB Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners began coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAB Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABS opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.54.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

