Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.75 and traded as high as C$19.49. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$19.26, with a volume of 2,267,640 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSH.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.07.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 0.7%

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is presently 313.36%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.