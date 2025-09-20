Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $2.48. Check-Cap shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 568,534 shares trading hands.

Check-Cap Trading Down 9.2%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a market cap of $13.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

