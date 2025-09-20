Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM) Receives $38.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Chime Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chime Financial in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chime Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHYM opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. Chime Financial has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($7.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by ($2.44). The business had revenue of $528.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.88 million. Chime Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Chime Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

