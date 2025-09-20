Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

