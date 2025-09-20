Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.71. 11,046,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 22,895,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Specifically, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $10,593,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,442,259 shares in the company, valued at $935,035,388.43. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $9,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 81,242,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,416,397.20. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 44,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $484,596.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,044,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,279,412. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CIFR. Macquarie raised their target price on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cipher Mining from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jones Trading began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 3.6%

The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 258.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth $48,000. Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth $48,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.



