CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 665,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 837,100 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 748,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 748,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CISO Global in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CISO Global by 280.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 168,637 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CISO Global in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CISO Global in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CISO Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CISO opened at $1.19 on Friday. CISO Global has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

CISO Global Company Profile

CISO Global ( NASDAQ:CISO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. CISO Global had a negative net margin of 61.08% and a negative return on equity of 264.11%. The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter.

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

