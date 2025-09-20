CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 1,286,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 681,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
CISO Global Stock Down 2.5%
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.
CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. CISO Global had a negative net margin of 61.08% and a negative return on equity of 264.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CISO Global
About CISO Global
CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.
