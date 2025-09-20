CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CISOGet Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 1,286,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 681,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. CISO Global had a negative net margin of 61.08% and a negative return on equity of 264.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CISO Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CISO Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CISO Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CISO Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CISO Global by 280.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 168,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

