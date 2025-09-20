CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 1,286,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 681,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

CISO Global Stock Down 2.5%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. CISO Global had a negative net margin of 61.08% and a negative return on equity of 264.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CISO Global

About CISO Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CISO Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CISO Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CISO Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CISO Global by 280.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 168,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

