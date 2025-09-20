Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.21.

Shares of TTD opened at $44.47 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 317.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

