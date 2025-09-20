Citizens Jmp Begins Coverage on Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY)

Analysts at Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WAY. JMP Securities started coverage on Waystar in a report on Thursday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Waystar in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Waystar in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of Waystar stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. Waystar has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.26 million. Waystar had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waystar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waystar news, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $349,145.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 422,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,101,801.79. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Oreskovich sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $674,806.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 354,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,354,190.88. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,652,918 shares of company stock valued at $182,012,322. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAY. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the second quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 50.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the first quarter worth $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 3,219.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the first quarter worth $60,000.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Articles

