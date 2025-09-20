City of London (LON:CTY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 498.23 ($6.71) and traded as low as GBX 497 ($6.70). City of London shares last traded at GBX 498.50 ($6.72), with a volume of 934,970 shares trading hands.

City of London Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,127.83 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 498.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 477.42.

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 21.57 earnings per share for the quarter. City of London had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 95.77%. Research analysts expect that City of London will post 5533.7129324 EPS for the current fiscal year.

