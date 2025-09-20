Ck Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Head-To-Head Survey

Ck Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Federal Signal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ck Hutchison alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ck Hutchison and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ck Hutchison N/A N/A N/A Federal Signal 11.22% 18.91% 12.44%

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Ck Hutchison has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Ck Hutchison pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Federal Signal pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Federal Signal pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Signal has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ck Hutchison and Federal Signal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ck Hutchison 0 0 0 1 4.00 Federal Signal 0 3 1 0 2.25

Federal Signal has a consensus target price of $123.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.80%. Given Federal Signal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than Ck Hutchison.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ck Hutchison and Federal Signal”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ck Hutchison $36.07 billion 0.68 $2.19 billion N/A N/A Federal Signal $1.86 billion 4.09 $216.30 million $3.59 34.89

Ck Hutchison has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Signal.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Ck Hutchison on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ck Hutchison

(Get Free Report)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications. It invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 53 ports spanning 24 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities. The company also operates retail brands with stores that offer personal care, health and beauty products, food and fine wines, consumer electronics, and electrical appliances, as well as operates supermarkets under Watsons, PARKnSHOP, and FORTRESS brands; and manufactures and distributes bottled water and other beverages under the Watsons Water and Mr. Juicy brands. In addition, it invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and other infrastructure related businesses. Further, the company provides mobile telecommunications and data services, as well as operates as an integrated energy company. Additionally, it researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, markets, and sells nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture-related products; provides marine construction and ship repair yard, general engineering, and tug operations, water supply and sewerage, electricity generation and distribution, gas distribution, and aircraft maintenance services; and leases rolling stocks. The company was founded in 1828 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Ck Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ck Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.