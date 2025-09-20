Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Climb Bio in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Climb Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Climb Bio in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Climb Bio Price Performance

CLYM stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. Climb Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58.

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Climb Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Climb Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Climb Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. Allostery Investments LP bought a new stake in Climb Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Climb Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Climb Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Climb Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Climb Bio Company Profile

Climb Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases.

Further Reading

