Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 204.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 285.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $73.40 and a 1-year high of $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

