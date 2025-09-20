Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and traded as high as $22.45. Community Bancorp. shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 2,281 shares traded.

Community Bancorp. Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $125.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Bancorp. had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 22.51%.The company had revenue of $11.95 million for the quarter.

Community Bancorp. Company Profile

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

