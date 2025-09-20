Comparing Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) and Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Impac Mortgage”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $111.88 million 1.51 -$52.72 million ($0.52) -3.13 Impac Mortgage $8.60 million 0.77 -$39.43 million ($1.71) -0.11

Impac Mortgage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Impac Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Impac Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties -43.90% -7.79% -5.30% Impac Mortgage N/A -1,309.14% -37.12%

Summary

Franklin Street Properties beats Impac Mortgage on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

