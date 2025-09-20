Comparing GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI – Get Free Report) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of GSV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSV and TripAdvisor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TripAdvisor $1.84 billion 1.19 $5.00 million $0.48 39.23

TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than GSV.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GSV and TripAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSV 0 0 0 0 0.00 TripAdvisor 2 8 0 0 1.80

TripAdvisor has a consensus target price of $17.36, suggesting a potential downside of 7.80%. Given GSV’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GSV is more favorable than TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares GSV and TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSV N/A N/A N/A TripAdvisor 3.53% 12.40% 3.59%

Summary

TripAdvisor beats GSV on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSV

GSV, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. It operates oil and gas wells in Louisiana; and oil and gas prospects in Texas. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator's segment provides pure-play experiences online travel agency that comprehensive and connecting travelers to discover and book tours, activities, and attractions from experience operators. TheFork segment provides an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at restaurants. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. Tripadvisor, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

