Comparing Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) & Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS)

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) and Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Butler National shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Butler National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vertical Aerospace and Butler National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 1 1 6 0 2.63 Butler National 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Vertical Aerospace currently has a consensus price target of $10.43, indicating a potential upside of 82.32%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than Butler National.

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Butler National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -640.47% Butler National 16.60% 22.23% 11.27%

Risk & Volatility

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Butler National has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Butler National”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -$998.35 million ($50.52) -0.11 Butler National $83.97 million 1.73 $12.55 million $0.21 8.67

Butler National has higher revenue and earnings than Vertical Aerospace. Vertical Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Butler National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Butler National beats Vertical Aerospace on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications to business-size aircraft, which include passenger-to-freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, search and rescue, environmental research, mapping, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, and Cessna aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment manufactures, sells, and services electronics for weapon control systems that are used on government aircraft and vehicles; and sells, installs, and repairs aircraft avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems, as well as troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. Its Professional Services segment manages Boot Hill Casino and Resort, a gaming, dining, and entertainment facility in Dodge City, Kansas. The company acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets; owns properties; and operates a management consulting and administrative services firm that provides business planning and financial coordination to Indian tribes interested in owning and operating casinos. It serves the aviation industry, including owners and operators of private and commercial business and government aircraft and suppliers. Butler National Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in New Century, Kansas.

