Contrasting Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) and United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and United Internet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -6.93% -11.91% -2.64% United Internet 1.90% 2.19% 1.00%

Volatility & Risk

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Internet has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

91.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eventbrite and United Internet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $325.07 million 0.91 -$15.57 million ($0.22) -13.86 United Internet $6.85 billion 0.77 $114.57 million $0.74 36.94

United Internet has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Internet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eventbrite and United Internet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 1 1 0 2.50 United Internet 1 0 0 0 1.00

Eventbrite currently has a consensus price target of $4.40, indicating a potential upside of 44.26%. Given Eventbrite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than United Internet.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs. The company also provides applications and services for home users, such as personal information management applications comprising email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and online cloud storage, as well as domains and website solutions. In addition, it provides business applications for freelancers and small to medium enterprises, such as domains, websites, web hosting, servers, cloud solutions, e-shops, group work, online cloud storage, and office software. It offers its access products through the yourfone, smartmobile.de, 1&1, and 1&1 Versatel brands; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, home.pl, Arsys, STRATO, IONOS, Fasthosts, we22, InterNetX, united-domains, and World4You brand names. In addition, the company offers customers professional services in the fields of active domain management; performance-based advertising and sales services under the Sedo brand name; online advertising services under the United Internet Media brand name; and white-label website builder services under the we22 brand, as well as sells IT hardware. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

