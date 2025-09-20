Contrasting FMC (NYSE:FMC) and AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG)

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) and AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

FMC has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMAYA Global has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FMC and AMAYA Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FMC 1 7 5 0 2.31 AMAYA Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

FMC presently has a consensus target price of $49.58, indicating a potential upside of 36.89%. Given FMC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FMC is more favorable than AMAYA Global.

This table compares FMC and AMAYA Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FMC $4.25 billion 1.07 $341.10 million $0.80 45.28 AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than AMAYA Global.

Profitability

This table compares FMC and AMAYA Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FMC 2.42% 9.36% 3.51% AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of FMC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of FMC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FMC beats AMAYA Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About AMAYA Global

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in planting, preserving, packaging, and marketing navel oranges for distribution and sale in the People’s Republic of China. The company has planted 1,077,098 orange trees in orchards with approximately 5,152 acres of land in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province. It sells its products to wholesale, retail, and institutional customers through distributors under the General Red brand. The company was formerly known as General Agriculture Corporation and changed its name to AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. in February 2020. AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, USA.

