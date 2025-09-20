Contrasting Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) & KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR – Get Free Report) and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Green Street Capital has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR & Co. Inc. has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Green Street Capital and KKR & Co. Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A KKR & Co. Inc. 12.95% 6.30% 1.08%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 KKR & Co. Inc. 0 4 12 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Green Street Capital and KKR & Co. Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.

KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus price target of $158.07, indicating a potential upside of 6.12%. Given KKR & Co. Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KKR & Co. Inc. is more favorable than Green Street Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Street Capital and KKR & Co. Inc.”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KKR & Co. Inc. $21.88 billion 6.07 $3.08 billion $2.15 69.28

KKR & Co. Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Green Street Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats Green Street Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Street Capital

Green Street Capital Corp. invests in environmental technology companies that require capital for expansion or are pursuing acquisition strategies. It also recycles grease trap waste for the production of biomass feedstock used in blending biofuels. Green Street Capital Corp. was formerly known as Jaguar Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Green Street Capital Corp. in July 2010. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co., Inc. operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities. The Insurance Business segment offers retirement, life insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients across individual and institutional markets. The company was founded by Henry Kravis, George R. Roberts, and Jerome Kholberg on May 1, 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

