Contrasting International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) & World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS)

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) and World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares International General Insurance and World Access’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International General Insurance 23.52% 17.40% 5.51% World Access N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of International General Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of World Access shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International General Insurance $539.00 million 1.98 $135.15 million $2.76 8.68 World Access N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares International General Insurance and World Access”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

International General Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than World Access.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for International General Insurance and World Access, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International General Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00 World Access 0 0 0 0 0.00

International General Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.41%. Given International General Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than World Access.

Summary

International General Insurance beats World Access on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International General Insurance

(Get Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

About World Access

(Get Free Report)

World Access, Inc. operates as a global services company providing solutions in customer care to organizations in the travel, financial, health care, and call center industries. It consists of three full service companies and three specialized services companies. World Access Service Corporation serves companies located in the US and companies that have travelers or employees visiting North America. World Access Canada serves companies located in Canada; and World Access Asia serves companies located in eastern Asia, including Japan. World Access Europe provides members of World Access with logistical and medical support throughout the region. Other companies include World Access Provider Network Services; and World Access Transport Services that manages and coordinates all medical evacuation and repatriation activities for World Access. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia. In April 2001, the company filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 relief in the United States Bankruptcy Court on behalf of itself and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.