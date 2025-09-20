Contrasting Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) & New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

New World Development has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New World Development and Marcus & Millichap, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New World Development 0 1 0 0 2.00 Marcus & Millichap 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New World Development $4.58 billion 0.13 -$2.24 billion N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap $696.06 million 1.77 -$12.36 million ($0.31) -101.71

This table compares New World Development and Marcus & Millichap”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marcus & Millichap has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New World Development.

Profitability

This table compares New World Development and Marcus & Millichap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New World Development N/A N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap -1.69% -1.99% -1.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats New World Development on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products. In addition, it is involved in the duty-free operation and general trading, civil engineering, loyalty program, modern logistics, land development, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses; and development and operation of sports park. Further, the company manages Hong Kong convention and exhibition centre; operates toll roads, club houses, golf and tennis academies, and shopping malls; operates department stores; and provides information technology, endoscopic, healthcare, training course, ticketing, financial, project management and consultancy, retail and corporate sales, management, culture and recreation, advertising, building construction, estate agency, wellness and rehabilitation, endoscopic, carpark management, supply chain management, and catering services, as well as property management, business, and investment consultancy services. Additionally, it offers elderly residential places and services; property agency, management, and consultancy services; and undertakes foundation works. The company also invests in, owns, and operates hotel properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

