Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $3,021,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC set a $62.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

