Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG Stock Holdings Lessened by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRBG. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 73.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,404,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 50.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,337,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,764 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 2,686.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,555,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 51.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,337,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,812 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,009,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,896,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,100,837.45. The trade was a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is -157.38%.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

